A room at a bed and breakfast

World Sleep Day: 9 of the best B&Bs in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
To mark World Sleep Day, here are nine of the best B&Bs in Calderdale, according to TripAdvisor.

All information correct at time of publication.

Shibden Hall View. 5 out of 5 rating from 119 reviews. 8 Hough, Halifax HX3 7AP

Shibden Hall View. 5 out of 5 rating from 119 reviews. 8 Hough, Halifax HX3 7AP Photo: National World

Over The Bridge. 5 out of 5 rating from 133 reviews. 5 Bridge End, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge HX6 4DF

Over The Bridge. 5 out of 5 rating from 133 reviews. 5 Bridge End, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge HX6 4DF Photo: Google Street View

Shibden Mill Inn, 4.5 out of 5 rating from 916 reviews. Blake Hill, Shibden, Halifax HX3 7UL.

Shibden Mill Inn, 4.5 out of 5 rating from 916 reviews. Blake Hill, Shibden, Halifax HX3 7UL. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Crossroads Inn. 4.5 out of 5 rating from 254 reviews. West Hill Road, Mount Tabor Road Wainstalls, Halifax HX2 7TB.

Crossroads Inn. 4.5 out of 5 rating from 254 reviews. West Hill Road, Mount Tabor Road Wainstalls, Halifax HX2 7TB. Photo: Google Street View

