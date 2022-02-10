'World's smallest museum' in Halifax appears on American television
A phone box in Halfax that was converted into a museum has been making the headlines in the USA.
The former disused British Telecom phone booth in Warley features regular exhibitions while members of Warley Community Association keep it in tip-top condition.
The attraction which is believed to be the world's smallest museum has has appeared on NBC TV USA, after a film crew travelled all the way to Calderdale to film the
museum for a vast American audience.
It also, featured in Chinese newspapers and on BBC2’s Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain.
The museum was converted from a redundant telephone kiosk in 2016 by the Warley Community Association, curators Chris and Paul Czainski conceived and designed the museum and they have staged a variety of miniature exhibitions since then.
Members of Warley Community Association (WCA) “adopted” the phone box from BT and completed a huge revamp – including etched glass, old photographs and information on the history of the village and some of its best known residents.
At the official opening WCA chairwoman Eliana Bailey said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response. People thought it was amazing, when they saw inside they could not believe it.
“It’s so inspiring when people come to have a look.”
The group wanted to do something different after researching the uses of other adopted phone boxes, which included book exchanges and defibrillators.
