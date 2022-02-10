'World's smallest museum' in Halifax appears on American television

A phone box in Halfax that was converted into a museum has been making the headlines in the USA.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 6:00 pm
The museum created by Warley Community Association

The former disused British Telecom phone booth in Warley features regular exhibitions while members of Warley Community Association keep it in tip-top condition.

The attraction which is believed to be the world's smallest museum has has appeared on NBC TV USA, after a film crew travelled all the way to Calderdale to film the

museum for a vast American audience.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The museum created by Warley Community Association

It also, featured in Chinese newspapers and on BBC2’s Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain.

The museum was converted from a redundant telephone kiosk in 2016 by the Warley Community Association, curators Chris and Paul Czainski conceived and designed the museum and they have staged a variety of miniature exhibitions since then.

Members of Warley Community Association (WCA) “adopted” the phone box from BT and completed a huge revamp – including etched glass, old photographs and information on the history of the village and some of its best known residents.

At the official opening WCA chairwoman Eliana Bailey said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response. People thought it was amazing, when they saw inside they could not believe it.

“It’s so inspiring when people come to have a look.”

The group wanted to do something different after researching the uses of other adopted phone boxes, which included book exchanges and defibrillators.

* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

HalifaxAmerican