Worries over the impact of proposed changes to Todmorden town centre as part of £17.5 million Town Board deal projects

Calderdale councillors heard the authority had received one of the largest petitions submitted to it, expressing concern about some of the projects included in the successful £17.5 million Town Board deal for Todmorden.

Presenting the petition, businesswoman and a former Mayor of the town, Julie Stansfield, said a particular concern was loss of the central Bramsche Square which is next to Todmorden market and Market Hall – proposals indicate removal of some parking spaces.

It also serves the Town Hall, theatre and other businesses in the town centre, she said.

Concerned businesses pictured at Bramsche Square last year

“The market is the hub, centre and the heart of the community – for the markets to survive and small businesses to continue, Bramsche Square is essential,” said Mrs Stansfield.

She said petitioners felt they had not been consulted on proposals and urged councillors – Calderdale is the accountable body for the board – to request Todmorden Town Deal Board to meet with residents and have public discussions about where the money is spent.

Responding, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), the council’s Cabinet member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said there had been a history of consultation over many years.

The board was not complacent, recognised there were major challenges ahead and a programme of opportunities to continue talking to local people in due course was being planned, said Coun Courtney.

Coun Sarah Courtney

Citing recent events at the Hippodrome Theatre and the former Todmorden college building, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), who is also a board member, said: “I do feel there has been the opportunity for all residents in Todmorden to come along and talk to us.”

Bramsche Square was central to the market but the board felt proposals would enhance it and attract visitors, she said.

A public space and flexible stalls allowing a variety of uses for the area are proposed.

Both said there would be more consultation opportunities as detailed plans were developed.

Coun Helen Brundell

But, supporting the petition, Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) said while setting out with the best intentions there had obviously been a big disagreement.

“This is one of the largest petitions we’ve had to Calderdale, and something must have gone badly wrong for so many people not to be behind that.

“As I understand, a lot of concerns are from market traders over their livelihoods as to where people are going to be able to park and visit Todmorden, and the threat that puts the market under and damage that could do to the economy,” he said.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said Todmorden was not the easiest place to get to and with bus and train services unreliable, people had to drive.

Coun James Baker

“They can’t exactly walk there, or canoe on the canal,” he said.

Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden), also a council representative on the board, said: “Nothing is set in stone – there is a lot that can still be changed within the plans.”

What the money could be spent on was constrained by parameters set by Government, but the board knew the importance of the market and Bramsche Square to the town and felt there was a way for the market to move forward, she said.

