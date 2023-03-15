Mr and Mrs J. and A. Butterworth have appealed to the Planning Inspectorate against Calderdale Council’s decision to refuse them planning permission for the homes at land to the back of Stonelea, Barkisland.

The appeal will be now be determined on the basis of an exchange of written statements by the parties in question and a site visit by a Planning Inspector.

Objectors to the application voiced concerns about privacy, some traffic concerns and loss of green space.

Land behind Stonelea, Barkisland

Council planners agreed with concerns about privacy and believed the development would be over-dominant and out of keeping with the character of the area.

The new development would present a continuous line of houses with limited gaps between them, facing away from Scammonden Road, said the planners.

Any comments made on the original application have been forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant and will be taken into account by the Inspector when they make their decision.

Anyone wishing to make further comments can do so via the Planning Inspectorate’s Planning Portal at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/or by emailing [email protected]

Halifax Town Hall, home of Calderdale Council

If you do not have access to the internet, you can write, sending three copies to: The Planning Inspectorate, 3M Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

