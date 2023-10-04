Contractors have installed a sign welcoming drivers to the wrong borough.

In an unfortunate blunder, the ‘Welcome to Kirklees’ sign has been placed on the wrong side of the road in a place where people are actually headed into Calderdale.

The Kirklees Council sign is located on Halifax Road in Cleckheaton going towards Bailiff Bridge and was put in place by a contractor.

This is despite a Calderdale Council sign which reads ‘Welcome to Bailiff Bridge’ being situated just metres away.

The 'Welcome to Kirklees' sign that is actually welcoming drivers to Calderdale

Councillor Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for Housing and Highways said: “The Kirklees sign was put up by the contractor who operates the sponsorship contract.