News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Wrong side of road council clanger sees sign welcoming drivers to Kirklees - but they are actually headed into Calderdale

Contractors have installed a sign welcoming drivers to the wrong borough.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In an unfortunate blunder, the ‘Welcome to Kirklees’ sign has been placed on the wrong side of the road in a place where people are actually headed into Calderdale.

The Kirklees Council sign is located on Halifax Road in Cleckheaton going towards Bailiff Bridge and was put in place by a contractor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is despite a Calderdale Council sign which reads ‘Welcome to Bailiff Bridge’ being situated just metres away.

Most Popular
The 'Welcome to Kirklees' sign that is actually welcoming drivers to CalderdaleThe 'Welcome to Kirklees' sign that is actually welcoming drivers to Calderdale
The 'Welcome to Kirklees' sign that is actually welcoming drivers to Calderdale

Councillor Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for Housing and Highways said: “The Kirklees sign was put up by the contractor who operates the sponsorship contract.

"The agency is looking to change this round as soon as possible.”

Related topics:KirkleesKirklees CouncilCalderdale CouncilCalderdaleHousingCleckheaton