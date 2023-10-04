Wrong side of road council clanger sees sign welcoming drivers to Kirklees - but they are actually headed into Calderdale
Contractors have installed a sign welcoming drivers to the wrong borough.
In an unfortunate blunder, the ‘Welcome to Kirklees’ sign has been placed on the wrong side of the road in a place where people are actually headed into Calderdale.
The Kirklees Council sign is located on Halifax Road in Cleckheaton going towards Bailiff Bridge and was put in place by a contractor.
This is despite a Calderdale Council sign which reads ‘Welcome to Bailiff Bridge’ being situated just metres away.
Councillor Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for Housing and Highways said: “The Kirklees sign was put up by the contractor who operates the sponsorship contract.
"The agency is looking to change this round as soon as possible.”