Yellow Met Office weather warning in place today for Calderdale with heavy rain forecast all day
A yellow weather warning is in place for Calderdale with heavy rain forecast for the region today (Tuesday).
By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:52am
A Met Office yellow weather warning means that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads will probably be making journey times longer and there could be some interruption to power supplies and other services.
Heavy rain is forecast until around 9pm tonight in Calderdale, with the yellow warning in place until 8pm tonight.