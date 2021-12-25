Yorkshire Air Ambulance fly in Christmas cheer with their rendition of ‘Jingle Bells’

The light-hearted video features a collaboration from Charity staff, crew and volunteers who work at the lifesaving charity wearing festive attire singing along to Jingle Bells, which was filmed all across the region.

The track is also accompanied by an acoustic performance by local musicians Mark Stringer and Scott Phoenix from Pontefract.

Abby Barmby, Director of Marketing and Communications for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “The last twelve months have been tough for everyone.

"We have pretty much seen our summer events calendar wiped out and missed out on so many of our regular and annual fundraising events.

"Thankfully, our fundraising teams have been able to get back out on the road fundraising in their local communities over the last few months, and some events are starting to take place again. #

"Even during these tough times, we have continued to be overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people of Yorkshire and beyond and we wanted to thank everyone in our own festive way. The idea of this video was just to bring a smile to everyone’s faces and to try and end the year positively.

“Everyone involved has been so enthusiastic, and we have really enjoyed pulling it all together. We hope it makes everyone smile as much as we have and helps to raise awareness of the vital work we undertake!

"Whilst most of us will get to enjoy our Christmas day with friends and family, our crew will be operational as we are a 365 day operation, alongside our other colleagues in organisations such as the NHS, the emergency services and care services.”

YAA is an independent Charity which needs to raise £12,000 every single day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances in the air and maintained and operates 365 days per year from their airbases at Nostell near Wakefield and Topcliffe near Thirsk.