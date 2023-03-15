Yorkshire Air Ambulance unveils its brand new five-bladed helicopter at Nostell Priory base in Wakefield
Yorkshire Air Ambulance has unveiled its new five-bladed helicopter - the first of its kind in the UK - this afternoon.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is currently updating both its two current aircrafts with the revolutionised Airbus H145 D3 helicopter, distinctly recognised by its new, five-blade propeller, which was unveiled today (Wednesday) at its base at Nostell Priory, Wakefield.
The new propeller is the first of its kind in the UK and ensures a smoother system, which vastly benefits patients.
Steve Waudby, director of aviation, and pilot, said: "The first thing you'll notice is the five blades which keeps the aircraft smoother.
"There is also a new anti-vibration system which allows us to fly with another half-an-hour’s worth of fuel so we can go further and remain airborne for much longer.
“The main changes are so much better for patients. We have a brand new stretcher with a roll on and off capability which means we can single-handedly load and unload patients as well as retain all the necessary medical equipment down the side of the stretcher, making it less strenuous for our medical team.”
It currently costs £19,000 per day to maintain and operate YAA’s two helicopters.
As an independent charity, YAA relies on volunteers and their fundraising efforts to continue its life-saving work.
Steve added: "We thank the good people of Yorkshire who have provided us with those funds and it’s really important it keeps flowing.”
The new helicopter is set to begin “missions” later this month, with the second of the new replacement helicopters arriving in June.