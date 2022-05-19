Yorkshire builder firm begins work on Calderdale housing development

The new development, named Calder Mews, sits on the site of the former Holly Bank Works factory, and will comprise three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Michael Howard, CEO at Erris Homes, said: “We are very excited to have put our spade into the ground at Calder Mews.

"Following a series of successful developments across Yorkshire, we are looking forward to bringing a thriving new community to Calderdale.

“We are confident that our high quality and energy efficient specification will establish a new standard of living for homeowners in Greetland.”

Contractor Howard Civil Engineering is currently on-site undertaking groundworks and site clearance operations.

“We have been blown away by the level of interest in Calder Mews so far, both from first-time buyers and home-movers local to the area,” said sales manager Nick Ollis.

"Since we announced our intention to purchase the land, we have amassed a mailing list of over 850 individual potential homebuyers.

“We would encourage anyone interested in purchasing a home at Calder Mews to register their interest with us and keep their eyes peeled for further updates.”