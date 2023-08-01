Yorkshire Day: 11 of Halifax's favourite Yorkshire expressions from 'ee by gum' to 'put t'wood in't hole'
Today is Yorkshire Day – the day when everyone celebrates the best county in the country.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
To mark the occasion, we asked Halifax Courier readers to share their favourite Yorkshire expressions.
There are plenty to choose from, although some people who have not lived here that long may need some translating.
Here are 11 of those that were suggested, along with some photos of our beautiful county.
Page 1 of 3