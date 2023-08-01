News you can trust since 1853
We asked Courier readers for their favourite Yorkshire expressions to celebrate Yorkshire DayWe asked Courier readers for their favourite Yorkshire expressions to celebrate Yorkshire Day
Yorkshire Day: 11 of Halifax's favourite Yorkshire expressions from 'ee by gum' to 'put t'wood in't hole'

Today is Yorkshire Day – the day when everyone celebrates the best county in the country.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

To mark the occasion, we asked Halifax Courier readers to share their favourite Yorkshire expressions.

There are plenty to choose from, although some people who have not lived here that long may need some translating.

Here are 11 of those that were suggested, along with some photos of our beautiful county.

Ee by gum - means 'oh my goodness' or 'crikey'

1. Yorkshire Day: 11 of Halifax's favourite Yorkshire expressions from 'ee by gum' to 'put t'wood in't hole'

Ee by gum - means 'oh my goodness' or 'crikey' Photo: Gary Longbottom

Be reyt - means 'it'll be OK'

2. Yorkshire Day: 11 of Halifax's favourite Yorkshire expressions from 'ee by gum' to 'put t'wood in't hole'

Be reyt - means 'it'll be OK' Photo: James Hardisty

Aye up - means 'hello there'

3. Yorkshire Day: 11 of Halifax's favourite Yorkshire expressions from 'ee by gum' to 'put t'wood in't hole'

Aye up - means 'hello there' Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Ow much - means 'that is a steep price'

4. Yorkshire Day: 11 of Halifax's favourite Yorkshire expressions from 'ee by gum' to 'put t'wood in't hole'

Ow much - means 'that is a steep price' Photo: Bruce Rollinson

