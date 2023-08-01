Today is Yorkshire Day – the day when everyone celebrates the best county in the country.

To mark the occasion, we asked Halifax Courier readers to share their favourite Yorkshire expressions.

There are plenty to choose from, although some people who have not lived here that long may need some translating.

Here are 11 of those that were suggested, along with some photos of our beautiful county.

Ee by gum - means 'oh my goodness' or 'crikey'

Be reyt - means 'it'll be OK'

Aye up - means 'hello there'

Ow much - means 'that is a steep price'

