Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year Shannon Palmer chooses her top ten places to grab a bite to eat in Halifax before a Piece Hall gig this summer
As Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year, it is my absolute pleasure to be writing this article bringing you my favourite foodie spots to visit before enjoying one of the much anticipated summer gigs at the Piece Hall.
By Shannon Palmer
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
I'm always on the lookout for new foodie spots to visit.
These are a few of my favourite little spots to grab a bite beforehand. Whether its a light bite, mezze boards or a sweet treat, there is a spot for every taste bud.
A massive thing for me as Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year is raving about these small family businesses and being able to put them on my platform where they can all reach a bigger audience.
They all deserve all the love and credit for all the hard work, love and passion they put into their foodie spots.
So if you are looking for somewhere to eat before a gig, keep these spots in mind.
And for more of my blog posts, see @thelittleofshazzap on Instagram.
Totem has to be my new favourite upcoming little foodie spot, I love the whole feel good foodie vibe, I like to visit regularly as they are always changing the menus and trying new things out, being daring with food combinations, which I love. Totem also have a vast menu available before the gigs such as veg, meat and fish plates. Can I just say the evening mezze platters with a twist are to die for and I am loving the Tandoori cod and I can confirm I am drooling just writing about it. I love that they are also serving an extensive alcoholic beverage and cocktail menu which will be a highlight for many gig goers. And the lads who run the joint, how could I not mention the three amigos Jay, Luke and Dan, who have really thought of everything when bringing Totem to life and it really shows with the fabulous service, attention to detail and the delicious homemade menu. They always make me feel welcome with the cheeky banter and make sure all the customers leave feeling full and happy. I have been a few times now and not once can I fault anything I have eaten and I have always enjoyed. I recommend a visit to Totem if you're looking for no nonsense food with a twist and good vibes. Photo: Staff
It goes without saying Lucy's Little Bakehouse is the happiest place in Halifax. You walk off feeling full of beans and smiling. If you're looking for a cute little spot with the best coffee and homemade bakes, this is the place for you. I am a massive fan of the signature cookie pie with a different flavour to enjoy every other day and the secret recipe brownie has everyone leaving asking 'why do the brownies taste so good?'. Everyone wants a piece of the top secret recipe. I love that they also serve fresh toasted currant teacakes with butter and I have spied that they now have milkshakes and iced coffees for the summer. I love that owners Lucy and Pammy and the team have brought something so special to Halifax. I think everyone wants a piece of the infectious laughter and brilliant bakes. LLBH is open evenings before the gigs, which will be perfect for a little relax and a slice of heaven if a big meal doesn't take your fancy. Photo: Submitted
If you fancy a fabulous brunch menu all day, Hatch Brunch House is for you. I mean, who doesn't love an all-day breakfast brunch menu? I absolutely adore the pulled pork crumpets with poached egg - that meal lives in my head rent free. I love that Hatch are also getting into the gig spirit and opening evenings before the gigs with an evening menu with dishes such as burrata, open kebabs, pil pil prawns and what's more, they are serving a fabulous cocktail menu for all you gig goers. I can confirm the evening menu and cocktails are fabulous and Hatch has a real summer vibe, you are always made to feel welcome and I love the banter. After my last few visits I definitely want to go back time and time again to enjoy more of the menu. If you fancy a sweet treat I love the stacked loaded Nutella and strawberry pancakes. If you're looking for a breakfast brunch summer's evening vibe, I recommend Hatch. Photo: Staff
I absolutely love a visit to Seoul Korean. I like to keep it to a monthly visit so I can try all the new delights on the menu. Being a massive foodie I love trying new cuisines and I think I can say after indulging in one too many crispy chicken rice bowls it is firmly up there with one of my go to dishes of all time. As a foodie, all authentic and freshly made in house you really cannot go wrong. There is a fantastic menu range with something for everyone to try and you always get the warmest of welcomes. I love that they also serve crepes, smoothies and traditional alcoholic options. If you're looking for something different, I recommend a visit - I think you will be pleasantly surprised. Photo: Submitted