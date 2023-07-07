1 . Totem - Westgate Arcade

Totem has to be my new favourite upcoming little foodie spot, I love the whole feel good foodie vibe, I like to visit regularly as they are always changing the menus and trying new things out, being daring with food combinations, which I love. Totem also have a vast menu available before the gigs such as veg, meat and fish plates. Can I just say the evening mezze platters with a twist are to die for and I am loving the Tandoori cod and I can confirm I am drooling just writing about it. I love that they are also serving an extensive alcoholic beverage and cocktail menu which will be a highlight for many gig goers. And the lads who run the joint, how could I not mention the three amigos Jay, Luke and Dan, who have really thought of everything when bringing Totem to life and it really shows with the fabulous service, attention to detail and the delicious homemade menu. They always make me feel welcome with the cheeky banter and make sure all the customers leave feeling full and happy. I have been a few times now and not once can I fault anything I have eaten and I have always enjoyed. I recommend a visit to Totem if you're looking for no nonsense food with a twist and good vibes. Photo: Staff