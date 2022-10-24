Yorkshire Housing staff join forces to offer support for customers with cost-of-living concerns

Staff from Yorkshire Housing

They also got their hands dirty with litter picking, cleaning children’s play areas, planting shrubs, and even building some planters so locals can grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Nick Atkin, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Housing, said: “The Big Day Out was a fantastic celebration and gave us a really timely reminder of the impact that Yorkshire Housing makes on the lives of so many of our customers.

“I had some fab conversations with a cross section of our customers and there was an overwhelming appreciation of what Yorkshire Housing are doing, not only in terms of the work we did, but also the proactive approach of knocking on doors and asking if there was anything we could do to help.

Staff from Yorkshire Housing

“And now, as a direct result of The Big Day Out, I can exclusively reveal that we are going to do an all-company day out, at a time and a date to be announced, but that will see all 710 of our colleagues out and about, meeting our customers and making an even bigger difference.”