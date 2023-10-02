Yorkshire in Bloom: Calderdale has plenty to celebrate after groups in the borough receive a number of awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Todmorden in Bloom was awarded Gold and was also the category winner for CategoryC3b: Town

The judges were impressed with the group’s work and said: “There is certainly a "Wow" factor for residents and visitors provided by many beautiful hanging baskets, large planters and barrier planters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All in all it was a pleasure to visit Todmorden and it's welcoming committee and to see the pride and dedication the In Bloom Group have in making their town such a special place to live - very well done to all.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Brighouse station were awarded a platinum certificate

Halifax BID/Discover Halifax was awarded a Silver Gilt and was announced as the category winner for BID /Town or City Centre.

The judges said: The vibrant Halifax centre looks cheerful with its many colourful hanging baskets, tubs and railing planters.

“This bustling centre attracts shoppers, tourists and concert-goers is generally litter free and clean."

Brenda Greenwood and the station secretary Dian Wilson from Mytholmroyd Station Partnership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Brighouse station were awarded a platinum certificate and judges said: “Paul, the Chairman and his team are to be congratulated on their work.

"They pride themselves on there being colour throughout the year and not just through the spring and summer months.”

A spokesman for the group said: “We were aiming for a gold but were thrilled to receive a platinum certificate.”

A Silver Gilt was awarded to Friends of Sowerby Bridge Railway Station with the judges saying they “received a warm welcome from Friends of Sowerby Bridge Railway Station volunteers - a very friendly united group determined to enhance their local station and surrounding area.”

The Friends of Brighouse station were awarded a platinum certificate

The Dusty Miller in Brighouse received a Gold award from Yorkshire in Bloom and said: “For our plants, tubs and baskets outside the pub this summer, a great achievement and a big thank you to all involved in making the pub look great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Crow Wood Park were awarded Level 5 – Outstanding and Yorkshire in Bloom judges said: “The Friends have created and maintain a great, clean, safe green space enjoyed by all.”