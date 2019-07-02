Yorkshire Payments move could create 80 jobs

A Brighouse-based firm has moved to a new office as it goes from strength to strength.

Payment technology company Yorkshire Payments, whose clients include The Piece Hall, Harrogate Spring water and icelolly.com, has relocated to a new 5,850 square foot office in the town centre.

The move is part of a six-figure investment that plans to create up to 80 new jobs.

Yorkshire Payments has moved its operations to the grade two listed former Bethel Chapel building on Bethel Street.

It comes as part of a strategic plan to accommodate further growth for the business, which processed a record half-a-billion pounds in card transactions through its systems in the last 12 months.

The company now has over 3,500 clients across Yorkshire including some of the region’s best-known sports venues and tourist attractions.

Yorkshire Payments founder and managing director James Howard said: “As a business, we are fiercely proud to be based in Brighouse and we want to buck the trend by moving back to the high street rather than away from it.

“Our whole way of doing business is centred around supporting independent, local and regional companies, and we’d be contradicting that if we tucked ourselves away at on out-of-town business park.

“As part of our move back to the town centre to increase our office space from 900 square foot to almost 6,000 square foot, we hope to help attract new customers and clients to the shops and businesses in Brighouse.

“We have hundreds of meetings each month with individuals and companies from all over Yorkshire, and we hope the retailers that surround us in the town centre will be able to capitalise on this additional footfall to the high street.”