Yorkshire Water apologises to residents on Halifax street after failing to repair broken sewer

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Yorkshire Water has apologised to residents of a Halifax street and say a damaged sewer there will be fixed soon.

The broken sewer on Ploughcroft Lane has left furious residents complaining of foul smells and sewage running down the street.

Most Popular

It’s not the first time Yorkshire Water have been called to the road recently, with a burst water main there last month requiring repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company says they will be working on a permanent repair to the issue soon.

Ploghcroft Laneplaceholder image
Ploghcroft Lane

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of damage to a sewer on Ploughcroft Lane in Halifax and apologise to those that live and work in the area as we have not met our usual standards or timescales for completing a repair of this nature and understand the discomfort and frustration that this will have caused.

“We have been using a temporary repair to minimise the impact on customers and it has taken longer than we would have liked to find a permanent fix.

“Our teams will be starting a permanent repair in the coming days and due to the complex work required, an excavation is needed. We are working as quickly as possible to do this and complete the repair and thank customers for their patience.”

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice