Yorkshire Water has apologised to residents of a Halifax street and say a damaged sewer there will be fixed soon.

The broken sewer on Ploughcroft Lane has left furious residents complaining of foul smells and sewage running down the street.

It’s not the first time Yorkshire Water have been called to the road recently, with a burst water main there last month requiring repair.

The company says they will be working on a permanent repair to the issue soon.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of damage to a sewer on Ploughcroft Lane in Halifax and apologise to those that live and work in the area as we have not met our usual standards or timescales for completing a repair of this nature and understand the discomfort and frustration that this will have caused.

“We have been using a temporary repair to minimise the impact on customers and it has taken longer than we would have liked to find a permanent fix.

“Our teams will be starting a permanent repair in the coming days and due to the complex work required, an excavation is needed. We are working as quickly as possible to do this and complete the repair and thank customers for their patience.”