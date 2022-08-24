Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban: ‘Don’t call 999' to report breaches urge police

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being urged not to call police if they see someone breaching the ban.

They say forces have already received 999 calls about residents' use of water, even before restrictions are in place in some parts of the country.

It means call handlers are being diverted away from dealing with real emergencies.

What many of those calling do not realise is that breaking such restrictions is not a criminal matter.

The ban has been introduced after the county experienced one of the driest periods on record.

A National Police Chiefs' Council spokesman said: "Breaches of hosepipe bans are a civil matter and should not be reported to the police. Any member of the public who has concerns about a potential breach should consider the advice from their water provider."

Those using their hosepipes during bans could face fines of up to £1,000 if taken to court, although water companies generally prefer education over enforcement.

Yorkshire Water said: “We hope that our customers would respect the ban. If not, we do have the ability to enforce the ban and customers could be subject to a £1,000 personal fine.

Activities covered by the hosepipe ban include, watering plants/garden, cleaning vehicles, filling a paddling pool, cleaning walls/paths/windows.

Businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose.