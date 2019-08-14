Yorkshire Water warns Calder Valley residents to be vigilant over bogus callers

Yorkshire Water is urging customers in the Calder Valley to look out for friends, family and neighbours who could be vulnerable to bogus callers.

The warning comes after reports in the Calder Valley area of conmen pretending to be Yorkshire Water staff, so they can gain access to peoples’ homes.

A woman takes precautions against bogus callers and burglars

In response, Yorkshire Water is encouraging people to sign up to its free password scheme which gives added protection and peace of mind that callers are genuine.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We know that unscrupulous people often pretend to be from Yorkshire Water or ‘the water board’ and use this as an excuse to get into people’s homes.”

“All our staff wear a uniform and carry photo identity cards which they’re happy to show to you.

“If a caller claims to be from Yorkshire Water, put the chain on the door before opening it and ask to see their identity card and why they’re visiting. If you’re at all unsure and wish to double check the caller’s identity call us before letting them in.

“You can also arrange for our employees to use a password when they visit - simply let us know your chosen password and we’ll make sure all our employees use it.

“To set up your password please call 0800 1 38 78 78.”

The password scheme works by enabling customers to register an agreed personal password with the company through a simple phone call. Then, whenever they receive a phone call or a visit to their property by someone claiming to be from Yorkshire Water, they should always ask for this password.

If the caller cannot provide them with their password, they should not under any circumstances let them into their property or continue with the phone call.

And if a customer is given the correct password but still has concerns about the identity of the caller, they can verify their identity simply by contacting the company on 0800 1 38 78 78. Genuine Yorkshire Water employees won’t mind waiting whilst their details are fully checked.