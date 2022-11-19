The region is still officially classed as within drought, however the increased rainfall has helped river and Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels to increase significantly.

In the last six weeks reservoir levels have gone up by 19%, although they are still below the level expected for this time of year.

The water company has been working closely with the Environment Agency to obtain additional drought measures, which the company says when paired with the additional rainfall, has helped raise the levels of some reservoirs.

Granville Davies, manager of water and catchment strategy at Yorkshire Water, said: “Reservoir levels are moving in the right direction – we're seeing some significant increases week on week as the rainfall, drought permits, additional leakage activity, and support from our customers to save water, help them to top up.

"We’re using our extensive network of pipes to move what we can around the region, but we have applied to the Environment Agency for additional measures to help us balance stocks in that area too.

“It’s really important that we all continue to save water where we can – small changes in habits will help give reservoirs the best chance possible to top up this winter, ahead of the warmer months in Spring and Summer next year.