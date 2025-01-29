Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winners of a competition dedicated to the memory of a Halifax girl who loved to read and write have been chosen.

Children’s creative writing contest Alice’s Storyland was launched in October last year in honour of nine-year-old Alice Williams.

The St Mary’s Primary Catholic Academy pupil was a passionate reader and budding writer whose favourite authors included Robin Stevens, Katherine Rundell, Joan Aiken, Kate Saunders, Enid Blyton, Noel Streatfeild, Jacqueline Wilson, Lemony Snicket, Cathy Cassidy and Jill Barklem.

Her family organised the competition together with The Thoughtful Spot Children’s Bookshop, on Skircoat Green Road in Skircoat Green, inviting children aged between four and 16 to write a creative and heartwarming short story.

(From left to right): Ibrahim Akhtar, Phoebe Ransley, Oscar Weekes, Ruby McDonnell, Ibrahim Aslam, Joshua Denton, Tom Palmer, Eoin Nicholson, Eliza Simpson, Iona Carroll, Willow Butterfield, Liz Flanagan, Lily May Varley, Beatrice Howe and Katharine Redmond.

Last night, the top 15 writers were invited to a presentation with author judges Tom Palmer and Liz Flanagan.

They all received a certificate and a National Book Token, kindly donated by Alice's family.

The winner was seven-year-old Ibrahim Akhtar, and the two runners-up were Lily May Varley and Beatrice Howe.

The three winning stories were read out and all children had the chance to meet and chat with the authors.

Amy Moorhouse, who runs The Thoughtful Spot with her husband Grant, said: “It was a really lovely celebration and, with Alice's family in attendance, a beautiful tribute.

"We hope to run the competition again at the end of the year!”

The top 15 writers were Ibrahim Akhtar, Phoebe Ransley, Oscar Weekes, Ruby McDonnell, Ibrahim Aslam, Joshua Denton, Eoin Nicholson, Eliza Simpson, Iona Carroll, Willow Butterfield, Lily May Varley, Beatrice Howe, Katharine Redmond, Jed Fitton and Edie Ross-Shaw.

Alice’s family described her as a “bright, loving and beautiful girl” who brought them and her friends “joy every day”.

They said: “She had an optimistic outlook on life and believed that magic is there to be found – in nature, in each other and in our imaginations.”

Jenna Walker, head teacher at her school, said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl.

"She was someone who was gentle, kind-hearted and full of smiles."

Alice was using the crossing on King Cross Street in Halifax while out with her family in July 2023 when she was hit by a car.

She was rushed to hospital but tragically could not be saved.