Young Calderdale dancers hoping to pirouette to success in Dance World Cup

An impressive 22 of the youngsters who train at Shine Theatre Arts, in Greetland, will travel to Spain this summer to be part of Team England in the 2022 Dance World Cup.

The teenagers - aged between 13 and 17 - were chosen from more than 3,000 who auditioned for a place on the team.

Danielle O’Connor, who runs Shine Theatre Arts, said: “I was totally and absolutely shocked when I heard we’d got in.

The youngsters from Shine Theatre Arts in Greetland

“The kids are so excited, they’re beside themselves with excitement.

“It’s such a great opportunity for them. It’s going to be fantastic.”

The youngsters have been chosen for five group dances, four solos and three duets after completing video auditions.

Last year, the theatre school took two dancers to the competition and they brought back four gold medal world titles, one silver, a bronze and sixth place.

Shine Theatre Arts students Scarlett O'Connor and Luke Duker

Shine Theatre Arts has been running for 12 years and holds classes six days a week from St Thomas Church Hall in Greetland.

It has around 100 students in total, from two-year-olds to 18-year-olds, and teaches contemporary dance, ballet, jazz and musical theatre.

The cost of the children’s participation in the 2022 Dance World Cup will need to be met by their parents, the dance school and fundraising.

They have launched an online fundraising appeal and are asking people to consider donating. To help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-shine-get-to-the-world-cup .

Shine Theatre Arts students