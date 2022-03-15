Young Calderdale fundraiser gives up time to help others
A teenager from Sowerby Bridge is going above and beyond to help good causes in the area.
By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:08 pm
Chloe Sutcliffe, 15, has been helping out with a local collection of aid for the people of Ukraine and helped sort out donations.
She also took part in September's Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk and, in February, walked 13 miles to Stoodley Pike to raise money for a young mum diagnosed with terminal cancer.