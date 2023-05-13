Young Calderdale musicians take third prize at European brass band contest

The musicians from Elland Silver Youth Band were competing against other youngsters from all over Europe in the European Youth Brass Band Championships in Malmo in Sweden.

They were overjoyed to be placed an impressive third behind the winners Smoras Skolemusikk from Norway and Jugend Vrassband Sudtirol from Italy.

"In all my years of conducting the band, I've never had a group which has made such progress,” said Musical Director of Elland Silver Youth Band Samantha Harrison.

Elland Silver Youth Band

"The performance on stage was so impressive. They mastered the technicalities and played with such joy and passion way beyond their years.”

Elland Silver Youth Band is an independent community brass band under the umbrella of Elland Silver Band, which operates as a charity.

