News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Young Calderdale musicians take third prize at European brass band contest

Talented members of youth brass band have come third in a prestigious competition.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th May 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read

The musicians from Elland Silver Youth Band were competing against other youngsters from all over Europe in the European Youth Brass Band Championships in Malmo in Sweden.

They were overjoyed to be placed an impressive third behind the winners Smoras Skolemusikk from Norway and Jugend Vrassband Sudtirol from Italy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In all my years of conducting the band, I've never had a group which has made such progress,” said Musical Director of Elland Silver Youth Band Samantha Harrison.

Elland Silver Youth BandElland Silver Youth Band
Elland Silver Youth Band
Most Popular

"The performance on stage was so impressive. They mastered the technicalities and played with such joy and passion way beyond their years.”

Elland Silver Youth Band is an independent community brass band under the umbrella of Elland Silver Band, which operates as a charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band’s members have thanked everyone for the messages of congratulations and everyone who gave a donation towards their travel costs.

Read More
Read more: Kind-hearted Halifax boy raising funds to help feed other children du...
Related topics:Elland Silver BandCalderdaleItaly