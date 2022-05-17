Young Halifax chef picked for UK team for international contest

Ash Hellowell has been picked as part of the UK Team competing in an international contest - World Skills - taking place in Shanghai later this year.

The competition will see a 39-strong UK team battling it out against international peers in tests of 33 different skills, ranging from bricklaying to cyber security, aircraft maintenance to chemical laboratory technology and digital construction to painting and decorating.

Ash, 22, was working at the Royal Garden Hotel when she originally signed up for the competition in 2019 and is now at the luxury restaurant, hotel and wedding venue Manor House in Lindley.

Ash Hellowell, from Halifax

“To be selected for Team UK is unbelievable," she said.

"Just taking part in the competitions and getting this far has been a brilliant experience and now I am going to China to compete internationally.

"I can’t wait to get out there and experience everything, learn from the other competitors and hopefully bring back the gold medal.”

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said: “I am delighted that these remarkable young people will soon be showcasing their talents and skills on the global stage – they should be so proud of their achievements to date and I look forward to cheering them on when they go for gold in Shanghai.

“WorldSkills UK is doing brilliant work promoting technical education and apprenticeships as prestigious career routes for young people, and their competitions offer a fantastic opportunity to showcase our world-class skills talent.”

WorldSkills UK Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ben Blackledge said: “After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we should all be proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown to get out there and fly the flag for the UK.