Young Halifax girl battling leukaemia gets dream trip to Lapland to meet Father Christmas

A young Halifax girl suffering from a life threatning illnes saw her dreams come true when she got the chance to meet Father Christmas in Lapland.

Violet Teale, who is battling leukaemia, was among the 32 brave children who flew to Lapland from East Midlands Airport to make exciting new memories with their loved ones.

Wishes come true for six-year-olds Albie Noble and Violet Teale as they visit Lapland and meet Father Christmas

The amazing trip was made possible by the charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

The six-year-old was able to enjoy husky sleigh rides, reindeer rides and sledging.

On the dream trip, Violet’s grandma Linda said: “We were so overwhelmed by how amazing the staff and the trip has been, from the kindness of the flight attendants and volunteers to the entertainment at the airport.

“Albie, Violet’s friend who she met during treatment, was also on the trip so she was really excited about being able to spend the day with him and sharing this wonderful experience.

Halifax girl Violet sledging in the snow

“She will hopefully be ringing the bell in two weeks time, so the trip is a great way to celebrate that.”

After landing in Lapland, the children were taken to a magical forest to explore their snow-covered surroundings and enjoy a firework display with guardians and family members.

Karen Martt, general manager at WYWUAS, said: ‘We always look forward to our annual Lapland visit - it’s such a special Christmas present to give to those families that need it the most.

“The trip allows children with life-threatening illnesses to forget about the gruelling rigmarole of treatments and soak up the magic of Christmas with Santa himself. We love being able to create a safe space for children to relax and make memories that last forever, without worrying about the stresses of life at home.”

Following a hot dinner and a chance to warm up, the guests were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus, where each child got the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas and receive an early present.

Karen added: “We’re proud to have been able to host another successful trip to Lapland and want to thank each and every person who donated to WYWUAS this year – we could not have done it without them.“

“All of the donations go towards granting the wishes of special children and we hope 2020 is another successful year of fundraising and turning dreams into a reality.”

It costs £900 to send each child and their guardian to Lapland, so generous donations are essential to ensure the organisation can continue this magical Christmas tradition.

The charity is already preparing for another year of fundraising for its 30th Anniversary in 2020 and is seeking volunteers to support its efforts of providing respite for families in need.

To take part in the charity’s campaigns click here or contact WYWUAS at fundraising@whenyouwish.org.uk or by calling 0115 9761720.