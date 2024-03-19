Young Hebden Bridge butcher named Best Retailer Butcher Apprentice and Champion Butcher Apprentice at national awards

A young butcher who honed her craft in Calderdale has won a national award.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Helena Akroyd was named Best Retailer Butcher Apprentice and Champion Butcher Apprentice at the Institute of Meat and Worshipful Company of Butchers Annual Prize-giving.

Leeds City College apprentice Helena, who recently completed her training with Craggies Farm Shop, near Hebden Bridge, was up against other apprentices from around the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the 26-year-old emerged triumphant and travelled to Butchers Hall, in London, to receive her winners certificate, a £250 cheque and a year’s free membership of the Institute of Meat.

Most Popular
Award-winning butcher Helena Akroyd with Chris Wood, Master of The Worshipful Company of ButchersAward-winning butcher Helena Akroyd with Chris Wood, Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers
Award-winning butcher Helena Akroyd with Chris Wood, Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers
Read More
English Tourism Week: 18 of the best restaurants in and around Halifax, accordin...

She said: “Winning this award as a female in a male-dominated industry has made me even prouder to be a woman, and has made me so grateful to have such powerful and encouraging women in my life.

“I also have an amazing family who have encouraged me throughout this whole process - I couldn't have done it without them.

“I am so grateful to both Leeds City College and Craggies for allowing me to follow my passion. It has given me the confidence to really go for it within the industry and to push on to become a Master Butcher.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A recent report found that only a third of the global meat industry workforce are female, while in the UK just one in ten butchers are women.

Helena is part of a new wave of female butchers who are blazing a trail in the industry.

Her Apprenticeship Assessor Coach at Leeds City College, Kyle Linley, said: “I am immensely proud of Helena’s achievements and this award provides her with the recognition and acknowledgment she deserves for what she achieved on her apprenticeship.

“I am confident that recognising Helena's accomplishments will not only celebrate her individual success, but also contribute to breaking further barriers in the meat industry for future butcher apprentices coming into this wonderful and rich sector.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helena was presented with her award by the Chief Executive of the Institute of Meat, Keith Fisher and Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers, Chris Wood.

Mr Fisher said: “The meat industry today is a hotbed of innovation. It’s talented apprentices like Helena and dedicated training providers like Leeds City College that help make it such a vibrant and rewarding sector to work in.”

Related topics:Calderdale