Young Hebden Bridge butcher named Best Retailer Butcher Apprentice and Champion Butcher Apprentice at national awards

Helena Akroyd was named Best Retailer Butcher Apprentice and Champion Butcher Apprentice at the Institute of Meat and Worshipful Company of Butchers Annual Prize-giving.

Leeds City College apprentice Helena, who recently completed her training with Craggies Farm Shop, near Hebden Bridge, was up against other apprentices from around the country.

But the 26-year-old emerged triumphant and travelled to Butchers Hall, in London, to receive her winners certificate, a £250 cheque and a year’s free membership of the Institute of Meat.

Award-winning butcher Helena Akroyd with Chris Wood, Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers

She said: “Winning this award as a female in a male-dominated industry has made me even prouder to be a woman, and has made me so grateful to have such powerful and encouraging women in my life.

“I also have an amazing family who have encouraged me throughout this whole process - I couldn't have done it without them.

“I am so grateful to both Leeds City College and Craggies for allowing me to follow my passion. It has given me the confidence to really go for it within the industry and to push on to become a Master Butcher.”

A recent report found that only a third of the global meat industry workforce are female, while in the UK just one in ten butchers are women.

Helena is part of a new wave of female butchers who are blazing a trail in the industry.

Her Apprenticeship Assessor Coach at Leeds City College, Kyle Linley, said: “I am immensely proud of Helena’s achievements and this award provides her with the recognition and acknowledgment she deserves for what she achieved on her apprenticeship.

“I am confident that recognising Helena's accomplishments will not only celebrate her individual success, but also contribute to breaking further barriers in the meat industry for future butcher apprentices coming into this wonderful and rich sector.”

Helena was presented with her award by the Chief Executive of the Institute of Meat, Keith Fisher and Master of The Worshipful Company of Butchers, Chris Wood.