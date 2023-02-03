Xtreme Tech, on Union Street, is offering free fidget toys and ice-cream to autistic youngsters on Friday, February 10.

Sultana Imran, who runs the toy, tech and treats store with her partner Imran Aziz, said they want to celebrate the strengths and differences of those with autism.

She has been inspired by youngsters who have been coming in recently who were initially unsure about taking part in the shop’s Xtreme Candy dance.

Sultana Imran and Imran Aziz at Xtreme Tech in Halifax town centre

The craze involves people showing off their best moves and has been going viral on TikTok.

"After making them feel involved, the enjoyment on their faces doing a dance and having a free ice-cream was overwhelming for us,” said Sultana.

"Some parents with autistic are hesitant about bringing them in, as we have heard from a parent, but we had to reassure them Xtreme Tech is for everyone.