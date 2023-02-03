Young people: Autism awareness day with free toy and ice-cream at popular Halifax town centre shop
A popular Halifax town centre store that has taken social media by storm is holding an autism awareness day.
Xtreme Tech, on Union Street, is offering free fidget toys and ice-cream to autistic youngsters on Friday, February 10.
Sultana Imran, who runs the toy, tech and treats store with her partner Imran Aziz, said they want to celebrate the strengths and differences of those with autism.
She has been inspired by youngsters who have been coming in recently who were initially unsure about taking part in the shop’s Xtreme Candy dance.
The craze involves people showing off their best moves and has been going viral on TikTok.
"After making them feel involved, the enjoyment on their faces doing a dance and having a free ice-cream was overwhelming for us,” said Sultana.
"Some parents with autistic are hesitant about bringing them in, as we have heard from a parent, but we had to reassure them Xtreme Tech is for everyone.
"We want to see a smile on every child’s face when they leave our store."