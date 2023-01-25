Letters have been sent home to people with children at Calder Primary in Mytholmroyd and Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge letting them know about the incident and saying the police have been informed.

The letter from The Calder Learning Trust to parents at Calder Primary says Year 6 children from Riverside where approached by a man in Hebden Bridge town centre between 3pm and 5pm on Monday (January 23).

It says the man followed them and asked if they would go home with him.

Police have been informed

"When the children walked away from him, he became aggressive and shouted at the children that they couldn’t run away from him,” the letter goes on to say.

"Thankfully no one was hurt.”

The school says parents are welcome to circulate the message for “increased vigilance around pupil movements at the start and end of the school day”.

It also says police and community wardens have been visiting their and other schools in the area.

"Please take this opportunity to reinforce the stranger danger message with your children,” the letter also says.

Anyone with information about the incident that might help police with their investigations should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact them via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

