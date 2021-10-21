Your chance to own your own ‘Gentleman Jack’ statue inspired by Halifax's Anne Lister

Mandy Whittaker with one of the maquettes

Maquettes of the statue of Calderdale diarist and landowner are going on sale, allowing eight collectors the chance to own the limited edition artwork.

The maquettes acted as concept pieces for artist Diane Lawrenson as she worked on the design for her bronze statue, which is now on display at The Piece Hall.

Each of the eight limited edition bronze maquette has a guide price of £6,000 and interest is expected to be drawn from collectors and fans worldwide.

One of the maquettes

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the maquettes will go to The Piece Hall Trust’s costs of installing the Anne Lister sculpture.

The statue was unveiled by Suranne Jones, the actor who plays her in the hit BBC/HBO show, Gentleman Jack.

Names Contemplation it features the entrepreneur, who lived in nearby Shibden Hall, in a seated pose, deep in thought.

The statue was funded by the Piece Hall Trust and was unveiled to mark the 181st anniversary of her death in 1840.

Speaking the day she unveiled the statue, Suranne Jones said the response to Gentleman Jack from audiences around the world had been “astonishing”.