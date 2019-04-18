Your guide to Hebden Bridge's duck race and how to win a trip to Disneyland Paris

The annual event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, takes place on Easter Monday (April 22) and will see thousands of yellow ducks race down the river in front of huge crowds.

The winner of the event, which is supported by Jet2holidays and The Travel Centre in Mytholmroyd, will receive the grand prize of a holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Second, third, fourth and fifth places will receive cash prizes.

As well as the exciting race there will also be entertainment, charity stalls and tasty food.

As many as 10,000 ducks will race down Hebden Water from St Georges Bridge to the finish line at West End bridge.

