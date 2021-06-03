Your Halifax Top Pet 2021 champion revealed

Oreo the rabbit

The competition saw numerous Halifax residents enter their pets, with their videos posted on our website.

After voting from the public over the past few days, there was one clear winner who can now be named as Halifax’s top pet... Oreo the rabbit!

Oreo, who's around 18 months old, has lived in Halifax with owner Alice for just over a year.

Oreio the rabbit.

Alice said: "We got him from Pets at Home during lockdown. He was the last rabbit left so we decided to take him in."

For winning the competition, Alice and Oreo will be receiving a £50 voucher to spend at Pets at Home.

Speaking about why she thought Oreo won the competition, Alice said: "I think Oreo was voted Top Pet because he's a cute, fun, loving rabbit full of character who loves to have cuddles and to run around the garden occasionally chasing birds."

If you missed our competition, follow this link to see videos of all of the participants in this year’s competition.