YouTube star Rashed 'Money Kicks' Belhasa visits Halifax restaurant and takeaway

The fighter made his professional debut in August on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua bout, losing to Traycho Georgiev.

Belhasa, who was in talks about an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year, is a massive social media star and has 3.8m subscribers on YouTube and 2.1m followers on Instagram.

He rose to fame as a YouTuber posting videos of his wealthy lifestyle, and has attracted stars such as Lionel Messi, Nicki Minaj and Anthony Joshua to some of his parties.

YouTube star Rashed 'Money Kicks' Belhasa

He visited Frangoz restaurant and takeaway in King Cross recently.

Manny Waris, from the business, said: "There was a lot of people expected and we had a turnout of over 300 people outside the store.

"We have a lot to celebrities coming to the store to give something back to the community of Halifax."

