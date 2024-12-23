Yvette Cooper: Home Secretary in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Home Secretary has been in Halifax.

Yvette Cooper and Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden visited Halifax Police Station and joined officers on a walk around Halifax town centre on Friday.

Ms Dearden said the visit was to thank police for their hard work and dedication, and recognise the sacrifices they are making to protect the public during the Christmas period.

They also discussed the challenges faced by Halifax police officers and the government's plans to strengthen neighbourhood policing.  

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Halifax's MP Kate Dearden in HalifaxHome Secretary Yvette Cooper and Halifax's MP Kate Dearden in Halifax
The government recently announced a 6.1 per cent funding boost for policing in West Yorkshire.

Ms Dearden said:  "I was delighted to welcome the Home Secretary to Halifax to thank our police officers this Christmas for their hard work and dedication.

"This was also an opportunity to hear from police officers and residents on the challenges faced by our police, the impact that crime has on Halifax, and the anti-social behaviour which blights our community.”

