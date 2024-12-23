Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Home Secretary has been in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvette Cooper and Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden visited Halifax Police Station and joined officers on a walk around Halifax town centre on Friday.

Ms Dearden said the visit was to thank police for their hard work and dedication, and recognise the sacrifices they are making to protect the public during the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also discussed the challenges faced by Halifax police officers and the government's plans to strengthen neighbourhood policing.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Halifax's MP Kate Dearden in Halifax

The government recently announced a 6.1 per cent funding boost for policing in West Yorkshire.

Ms Dearden said: "I was delighted to welcome the Home Secretary to Halifax to thank our police officers this Christmas for their hard work and dedication.

"This was also an opportunity to hear from police officers and residents on the challenges faced by our police, the impact that crime has on Halifax, and the anti-social behaviour which blights our community.”