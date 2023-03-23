News you can trust since 1853
Zak Dewhirst: Funeral for beloved Halifax rugby player and coach takes place tomorrow as club create memorial garden

The funeral for a much-loved Halifax rugby player and coach who touched many lives takes place tomorrow (Friday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:18 GMT- 1 min read

A celebration of Zak Dewhirst’s life will take place at Halifax Minster on at 1.30pm, followed by a wake at King Cross Park RLFC on Upper Kingston Street in Halifax.

A fundraiser launched to cover the funeral costs has been flooded with support, raising more than £13,000.

The 27-year-old was a well-known rugby player and coach, having been a reserve player for Halifax Panthers and the coach of the club’s wheelchair rugby league team.

Zak Dewhirst
Zak Dewhirst
Zak Dewhirst
Zak also played for King Cross Park RLFC and was a coach for Calderdale Community Coaching Trust.

A memorial garden has been created in tribute to Zak and other people who have passed away at King Cross Park RLFC.

A tribute from the fundraiser’s organiser, Simon Lumb, described Zak as “a beautiful human being and a friend to all”.

He said: “There are no words to do justice to what this loss means to his family, his friends, the rugby club and the wider rugby community.

"Zak was a force of nature with his infectious personality which was memorable regardless of who he was speaking to.

"Zak was always a better friend and made the world around him a better place to live in and his loss will leave a hole which could never be filled.”

