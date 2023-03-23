A celebration of Zak Dewhirst’s life will take place at Halifax Minster on at 1.30pm, followed by a wake at King Cross Park RLFC on Upper Kingston Street in Halifax.

A fundraiser launched to cover the funeral costs has been flooded with support, raising more than £13,000.

The 27-year-old was a well-known rugby player and coach, having been a reserve player for Halifax Panthers and the coach of the club’s wheelchair rugby league team.

Zak Dewhirst

Zak also played for King Cross Park RLFC and was a coach for Calderdale Community Coaching Trust.

A memorial garden has been created in tribute to Zak and other people who have passed away at King Cross Park RLFC.

A tribute from the fundraiser’s organiser, Simon Lumb, described Zak as “a beautiful human being and a friend to all”.

He said: “There are no words to do justice to what this loss means to his family, his friends, the rugby club and the wider rugby community.

"Zak was a force of nature with his infectious personality which was memorable regardless of who he was speaking to.

"Zak was always a better friend and made the world around him a better place to live in and his loss will leave a hole which could never be filled.”

