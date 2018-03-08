Pest from the West: Warnings issued to travel only if necessary

Travel warnings have been been issued by agencies to only travel if necessary as traffic grinds to a halt in Calderdale due to the overnight snow.

The county has woken up to blankets of snow and commuters are experiencing delays on the main roads throughout the borough.

Calderdale Council's Highways team said: "Our gritting teams were out from 6pm last night gritting the network and are out again this morning treating the roads.

"They will continue until the snowfall stops. Please only travel if necessary and if you do need to drive, take extra care and plan extra time for your journey."

The West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit has also said that most roads over the West Yorkshire area are currently grid locked.

Officers have already attended numerous crashes and said eve 4x4 vehicles are struggling in the snow.

The West Yorkshire Police force also said: "Many areas in the county waking to #snow this morning. Please allow extra time for your journey today and ensure all ice and snow are cleared from your vehicle before setting off."