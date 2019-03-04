PHOTO GALLERY: Fax fight back to earn narrow win over Swinton
Halifax staged a big finish to snatch an 18-16 win over Swinton Lions at the rain-lashed Shay yesterday and make it three wins from five Championship outings this season.
These pictures are from Simon Hall of OMH Pics
1. Fax v Swinton
Fax v Swinton at The Shay
Simon Hall/OMH Pics
0
