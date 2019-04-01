PHOTO GALLERY: Fax fight back to edge Challenge Cup clash against Hunslet
Halifax RLFC managed to avoid embarrassment at the hands of division-lower hosts Hunslet in the Coral Challenge Cup yesterday, hitting back from a 16-6 interval deficit to win 28-24.
Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics was there to capture some of the highlights for Richard Marshall's men.
1. Hunslet v Halifax in the Challenge Cup.
Hunslet v Halifax in the Challenge Cup. Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics
