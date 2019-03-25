PHOTO GALLERY: Halifax 12-48 Toronto Wolfpack
Halifax RLFC were unable to turn it on for the Sky TV cameras yesterday, losing 48-12 to Championship leaders and title favourites Toronto Wolfpack at the Shay.
Richard Marshall's men trailed 22-6 at the break and were unable to stem the flow of points from the Canadians, who had a hat-trick man in Andrew Dixon.
