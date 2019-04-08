From left, Jack Hammond, Ryan Hammond and Tony Oxley

PHOTO GALLERY: Old Rishworthians battle to derby win at Old Brodleians

Old Rishworthians kept alive their slim hopes of finishing out of Yorkshire One's bottom two with a 19-16 derby win at Old Brodleians on Saturday.

The action in this gallery is captured by Jade Kilbride and Robin Sugden with Rishworthians in the maroon and white colours.

Sam Ives

1. Old Crossleyans v Bradford Salem

Sam Ives
other
Buy a Photo
Kevin McGill

2. Old Crossleyans v Bradford Salem

Kevin McGill
other
Buy a Photo
Michael Briggs scoring.

3. Brods v Rishworthians

Michael Briggs scoring.
other
Buy a Photo
Harris Morris scoring,

4. Brods v Rishworthians

Harris Morris scoring,
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2