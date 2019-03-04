Eastleigh v Halifax

PHOTO GALLERY: Shaymen seal terrific win at high-flying Eastleigh

James Ferry's second-half goal helped FC Halifax Town sink play-off contenders Eastleigh on Saturday.

The Shaymen made it back-to-back away wins as Ferry's goal capped a very impressive performance by Halifax on the south coast.

Eastleigh v Halifax

1. Eastleigh v Halifax

Eastleigh v Halifax
Graham Scambler Photography
other
Buy a Photo
Eastleigh v Halifax

2. Eastleigh v Halifax

Eastleigh v Halifax
Graham Scambler Photography
other
Buy a Photo
Eastleigh v Halifax

3. Eastleigh v Halifax

Eastleigh v Halifax
Graham Scambler Photography
other
Buy a Photo
Eastleigh v Halifax

4. Eastleigh v Halifax

Eastleigh v Halifax
Graham Scambler Photography
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3