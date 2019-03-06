PHOTO GALLERY: Shaymen sting the Bees in 3-0 win
FC Halifax Town moved up to 12th in the National League thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Barnet.
Loanees Devante Rodney and Manny Duku marked their home debuts with a goal each, while fellow loan man James Ferry scored his second goal in as many games.
1. Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
John Bradley
other
2. Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
John Bradley
other
3. Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
John Bradley
other
4. Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.
John Bradley
other
View more