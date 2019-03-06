Halifax v Barnet at The Shay.

PHOTO GALLERY: Shaymen sting the Bees in 3-0 win

FC Halifax Town moved up to 12th in the National League thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Barnet.

Loanees Devante Rodney and Manny Duku marked their home debuts with a goal each, while fellow loan man James Ferry scored his second goal in as many games.

