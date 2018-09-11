PHOTO GALLERY: Stepping out for Overgate Hospice’s Midnight Walk

The streets of Calderdale saw nearly 1,000 supporters of Overgate Hospice step out for the annual Midnight Walk on Saturday night.

The walk, in its 11th year saw 958 participants take on the seven or 13 mile route starting and finishing at North Bridge Leisure Centre.

Every year young and old take on the walk in memory of a loved one. This year saw 13 members of the Haigh family walk in memory of Terry, who passed away at the hospice in August.

The family wanted to take on the 13 mile route to remember Terry but also thank the hospice for their care and dedication.

Terry’s wife Beryl, 75, wanted to join the team so the hospice staff made sure she joined them for the last mile so they could cross the finish line together.

Beryl said: “I wanted to be part of the action so I was glad I could join them for part of their journey. I brought Terry’s cap and stick with me so he could be part of it too.”

Jo, Terry’s daughter, whose wedding Overgate helped organise before Terry passed away, said: “It’s been a lovely night filled with love and laughter. It really is a lovely atmosphere even if my feet are a little sore.”

Event Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, Rebecca Ryan, said; “We want to thank the Haigh family for all their support. It must’ve been an incredibly emotional walk for them and I was delighted Beryl could join them.

“Without families supporting us in this way we couldn’t continue to care for families across Calderdale. I also want to thank our amazing volunteers, without those people giving up their time we would not be able to put on events like this.

“A big thank you also goes out to our sponsor Rosemount Estates. It really is a team effort.”