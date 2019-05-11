Photo guide on how the Beech Hill tower blocks in Halifax are being demolished
The imposing tower blocks on the Beech Hill estate which have stood empty for more than 10 years are being demolished - but how is it being done?
Rhodar, a leading specialist enabling works provider, are in charge of demolishing the three 18 storey tower blocks.
Up to 80 Rhodar operatives have worked on the internal strip out and subsequent top down deconstruction of the tower blocks.
This has been done along side a 65-metre super high reach excavator, of which only a handful exist in the UK.
The excavator will remove approximately 10 storeys from each block, allowing further high reach kit to demolish the remaining structures.
Four excavators ranging from 21 to 40 tonnes will be on hand to process site materials and the existing concrete and rubble will be recycled on site i
