Revellers enjoy the third Back in Black beer festival at the Victorian craft Beer Cafe in Halifax.

Photos: Can you spot yourself at the Victorian Beer Cafe 'Back to Black' beer festival?

The Victorian Craft Beer Cafe went 'Back to Black' for the third instalment of their February beer festival this weekend.

Hundreds of drinkers descended on the Powell Street watering hole from Thursday until Sunday, sampling a range of fine ales and ciders.

Chris, Graeme and Jack share a laugh as they come to the bottom of a pint glass.
Chris, Graeme and Jack share a laugh as they come to the bottom of a pint glass.
other
Buy a Photo
Pete, Jane and Daryl point the way.
Pete, Jane and Daryl point the way.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Simon, Sue, Paul and Trevor enjoying themselves.
Simon, Sue, Paul and Trevor enjoying themselves.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ruby and Ben share a cheers!
Ruby and Ben share a cheers!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3