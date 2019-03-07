Photos: Can you spot yourself at the Victorian Craft Beer Cafe 'Back to Black' beer festival?
The Victorian Craft Beer Cafe went 'Back to Black' for the third instalment of their February beer festival this weekend.
Hundreds of drinkers descended on the Powell Street watering hole from Thursday until Sunday, sampling a range of fine ales and ciders.
Chris, Graeme and Jack share a laugh as they come to the bottom of a pint glass.
Pete, Jane and Daryl point the way.
Simon, Sue, Paul and Trevor enjoying themselves.
Ruby and Ben share a cheers!
