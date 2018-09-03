PICTURE GALLERY: Crowds gather again for Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival

The two-day Rushbearing Festival returned to Sowerby Bridge featuring music, dancing and plenty of community spirit.

On Saturday, the festival concentrated on Warley and Sowerby Bridge, and on Sunday the action moved to Sowerby, Cottonstones, Triangle and Ripponden.

Dance teams taking part included Ryburn Longsword, White Rose Morris, Hebden Bridge Hill Millies and Border Reivers.

Rushbearing dates back several centuries to the time when rushes were gathered to be used as winter floor covering in local churches, and the Sowerby Bridge event is one of the few remaining examples of this English tradition still celebrated each year.