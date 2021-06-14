Scores of people turned out to enjoy Robinson's Funfair in Halifax.

Picture special as Robinson's Funfair returns to Halifax

Some of Europe's most exciting rides were Halifax this weekend when Robinson's Funfair made a welcome return.

Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:17 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:18 am

Scores of people flocked to enjoy the Devil Rock Ride, the Sky Flyer and a host more rides and entertainments at the fair by North Bridge Leisure Centre. Covid-19 safety measures were in place, including limited capacity for social distancing, one way systems on and off rides, intense cleaning regimes and hand sanitiser at all attractions. Pictures by Jim Fitton.

Evelyn Healey, three, enjoying one of the rides.

Photo: Jim Fitton

People queuing to enjoy the rides.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Billie-Jo Raine with son Noah Shiel, nine on one of the rides.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Claire Stockings with daughter Cara Mortimer, 11, taking in the views of Halifax on one of the rides.

Photo: Jim Fitton

