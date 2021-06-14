Picture special as Robinson's Funfair returns to Halifax
Some of Europe's most exciting rides were Halifax this weekend when Robinson's Funfair made a welcome return.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:17 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:18 am
Scores of people flocked to enjoy the Devil Rock Ride, the Sky Flyer and a host more rides and entertainments at the fair by North Bridge Leisure Centre. Covid-19 safety measures were in place, including limited capacity for social distancing, one way systems on and off rides, intense cleaning regimes and hand sanitiser at all attractions. Pictures by Jim Fitton.
