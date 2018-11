Throughout December work mates and families get together to celebrate the festive season and here we have dug out a few photos that are sure to bring back memories to some of you.

1. Provident Insurance Here are staff from Provident Insurance enjoying their Christmas party in 2009.'Pictured are: Hannah Ward, Tina Dobson, Gemma Gordon, Nicola Earnshaw, Ben Shepherd and Chris Armstrong. jpress Buy a Photo

2. Provident Insurance Christmas party At The Venue, Barkisland, Danny Keast, Jane McGowan, Tanya Hirst and Adam Price. jpress Buy a Photo

3. Provident Insurance Mark Moss, Adrian Furness and Craig Empsall. jpress Buy a Photo

4. Provident Insurance Natalie Corton, Megan Thomas, Harriet Wood and Emma Kinder jpress Buy a Photo

View more