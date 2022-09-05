Pictures show Baitings Dam in Ripponden cordoned off as bomb squad called after reports of a grenade
Bomb disposal squad was called to a Calderdale beauty spot after a suspected explosive was spotted.
By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:41 pm
West Yorkshire Police were called to Baitings Dam, Ripponden after a suspected grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges were seen shortly after 4.40pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an area close to Baitings Dam, near Ripponden Hall, Calderdale, shortly after 4.40pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of a grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges being spotted close to the water."
Pictures by Glynn Beck show the cordon at the scene.
