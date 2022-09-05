News you can trust since 1853
Pictures show Baitings Dam in Ripponden cordoned off as bomb squad called after reports of a grenade

Bomb disposal squad was called to a Calderdale beauty spot after a suspected explosive was spotted.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:41 pm
Police at Baitings Dam. Picture by Glynn Beck
Police at Baitings Dam. Picture by Glynn Beck

West Yorkshire Police were called to Baitings Dam, Ripponden after a suspected grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges were seen shortly after 4.40pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an area close to Baitings Dam, near Ripponden Hall, Calderdale, shortly after 4.40pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of a grenade and a number of shotgun cartridges being spotted close to the water."

Pictures by Glynn Beck show the cordon at the scene.

Police at Baitings Dam. Picture by Glynn Beck

