Children at St James's Church, Hebden Bridge in 2010.

PICTURES: Taking to the stage for school nativities - in 2010

Do you remember your school nativity?

Remember the tea towel over your head or a piece of tinsel as you proudly took to the stage for your acting debut?

Mill Bank 2010 - The school held their nativity with two Josephs and two Marys.

1. Mill Bank

Sadie-May Blamires-Daley (5), Sebastion Waterhouse, Oliver Butterworth, Holly Hancock, and Henry Haigh all five.

2. Rastrick Prep Nativity and Carol Service

Children during their nativity in 2010.

3. King Cross Methodist Church

Three wisemen are Jacob Blacker, 5, James Collins, 6, and Lucy McBride, 5.

4. St Josephs RC J&I School

