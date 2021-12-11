Piece Hall in Halifax shuts after power outage
Halifax's Piece Hall team have asked people not to visit for the rest of the afternoon after a power blackout.
The hugely popular attraction has had to ask shoppers and visitors to leave because it has no electricity.
It posted on social media at around 3pm today (Saturday): "Update on power outage. We are having to evacuate the site as power cannot be immediately restored and it isn't currently safe.
"Please do not visit us in the next three hours."
Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson has said the power cut is down to a National Grid outage and her team are working with them to get the power back so they can re-open as soon as possible.
Punk legends Buzzcocks are due to play at The Spiegeltent in The Piece Hall this evening.